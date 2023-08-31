Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials’ charges that Russia is allegedly intentionally creating a threat of famine in Africa to cause new waves of migration are groundless, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"These charges are absolutely groundless and erroneous. This is a deliberate distortion of reality," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked for a comment.

Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods in Africa.

"On the contrary, Russia takes a very responsible stance. Russia, as you know, despite the counterparts’ non-compliance with the relevant obligations to it, has repeatedly extended the grain deal. Even now, although the deal no longer works, Russia adheres to a responsible position. You know about the initiative to send free grain shipments to the poorest countries in Africa, announced at the recent Russia-Africa summit," he added.

"Russia continues to trade in grain and remains a responsible and very diligent supplier, despite the significant obstructions posed to it by the European Union and the United States, such as the illegitimate restrictions in relation to our suppliers," Peskov pointed out.