Air defenses destroy drone southeast of Moscow — top brass

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kiev on Thursday made yet another attempt to attack Russian facilities with the use of a drone that was intercepted over the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

This morning, "yet another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime against facilities on Russian soil with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was thwarted. Air defenses on duty destroyed a UAV over the Voskresensk Disctrict of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

Earlier, a foiled drone attack was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin who said, citing preliminary information, that there were no casualties or damage.