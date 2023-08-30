Air traffic to resume at Pskov airport on Aug. 31 — governor

PSKOV, August 30. /TASS/. Air traffic at Pskov’s airport will be resumed following a drone attack early on Wednesday presumably on August 31, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported via Telegram.

"After all events are complete the airport will resume its work as usual. I expect it to happen as early as tomorrow. I will do everything necessary for it," he said, adding that the airport’s civil infrastructure was not damaged.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attempted to attack five regions in Central Russia and the Pskov Region in the country's northwest in the early hours of Wednesday. In Pskov, the attack caused a fire at the city’s airport. In other cases, drones were shot down by air defense units before causing any harm.