Russian forces capture several Polish mercenaries near Soledar in DPR

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Fighters of the Russian voluntary brigade dubbed Wolves captured several Polish mercenaries and Ukrainian soldiers in heavy fighting near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a brigade spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

"The enemy recently launched a fierce onslaught on the northern flank near Soledar. The enemy attacks were repulsed and several Ukrainian fighters and Polish mercenaries were captured," he said.

The enemy attempted to storm the brigade’s positions for three days, delivering heavy fire from tube artillery and mortars and using cluster munitions, the spokesman said.