DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to fifty soldiers killed in attempts to attack flanks near Ugledar last weekend, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the DPR's acting head, has told TASS.

"As expected, over the weekend the Ukrainian army made several attempts to attack the flanks near Ugledar. All of them were foiled. The enemy's losses totaled 50 men killed," he said.

Earlier, Gagin told TASS that Ukrainian troops had built up a group in the Ugledar area for flank attacks.