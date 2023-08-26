Biden became Ukraine’s hostage, Russian Security Council deputy chairman says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has long become Ukraine’s hostage due to his deep involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"He is involved there mentally, politically and economically which, besides his intellectual abilities, has tied his hands entirely. He has turned into a hostage to Ukraine. This is his political course which is very sad both for the US itself and for Ukraine which, because of this, continues to be engaged in this difficult battle, dispatching a huge number of its soldiers to certain death. And there is only one reason for all of this - the Biden family’s deepest involvement in Ukrainian schemes," Medvedev said.

In his opinion, Western political consultants, media outlets and even Biden’s allies in the Democratic Party realize this. "Of course, they all see everything. Everyone is writing about it," he noted.