Russia to return to grain deal if its terms fulfilled — MFA

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will fully return to the grain deal if its conditions are fulfilled, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Moscow does not give up a dialogue.

"We do not give up a dialogue on those issues. And we are stating our position patiently, calmly and in detail. <…> Let them first fulfill everything they have so many times promised and never fulfilled, and then we will consider the situation. And if they indeed provide us with what has been discussed for such a long time, Russia will fully return to the so-called grain deal," he said.

The grain deal was terminated on July 17. After extending the agreement on the Black Sea corridor for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain concluded in July 2022 several times, Russia noted that the part of the deal concerning it - the removal of obstacles for agricultural exports - was never fulfilled. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had agreed to participate in the deal given, among other factors, the initial linked obligations for the Western parties to the deal to remove illegitimate obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertilizers to world markets, but noted that not one of the relevant provisions was ever actually implemented.