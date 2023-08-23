Russian Armed Forces to respond to Kiev regime’s drone strikes on Moscow — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia resolutely condemns the Kiev regime’s new terror attacks using drones against facilities in Moscow and the Russian Armed Forces will not leave these strikes without any response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"We resolutely condemn these terror attacks. Such criminal actions by the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, which have turned into an instrument for counteracting Russia by the efforts of NATO countries, will be subject to intense scrutiny by Russian law enforcement authorities. Our armed forces, which are carrying out extremely important missions aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, will not leave these attacks without an appropriate response," the diplomat noted.

"At the same time, we do not intend to ignore the role of the Western intelligence services in these crimes (Ukrainian drones penetrating Russian territory - TASS). They provide the Ukrainian neo-Nazis with intelligence data that they use to chart the drones’ courses," the spokeswoman pointed out. Zakharova recalled that the day before Russian forces had recorded the presence of two US MQ-9 Reaper drones and a Turkish TB2 Bayraktar drone engaged in intelligence gathering near the Crimean Peninsula.

"In such actions by Kiev and its Western patrons, we see a cowardly attempt to take cruel revenge [on Russia] by striking civilian infrastructure and the peaceful population to compensate for the failed so-called counteroffensive and [Kiev’s] inability to change the situation on the front in its favor despite massive Western assistance," the diplomat pointed out. "In this connection, we’d like to reiterate to the Ukrainian side and the international community that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved in full, and that Ukraine will no longer threaten Russia’s security."

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles. One drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district; there were no casualties.