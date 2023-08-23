Ukraine’s army loses 200 troops in south Donetsk area over past two days, says DPR

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost about 200 troops killed and wounded in battles in the south Donetsk area over the past two days, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Our reconnaissance data testify to the Ukrainian army’s huge losses near Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye. The number of the [Ukrainian army’s] personnel killed and wounded under our artillery and air strikes amounted to two hundred people over the past two days," he said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on August 22 that Russian combat aircraft and artillery had delivered strikes against Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye, wiping out over ten enemy personnel and military hardware amassments.