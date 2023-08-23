Ukrainian forces deploy group to attack flanks near Ugledar — military expert

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have deployed a group near Ugledar to attack the Russian flanks, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"The enemy has concentrated forces to try to attack our flanks in the Ugledar area. So far, they are trying to test our defenses," he said.

Gagin pointed out that the concentration of forces comes at the expense of redeploying personnel and equipment from other sections of the line of engagement. According to him, the situation remains tense.