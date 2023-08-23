Most Georgians wish to live in harmony with Russia, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Events show that the majority of Georgians wish to live in harmony with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted in an article for aif.ru, website of newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

"For the majority of Georgians, it is much more comfortable to live in peace with our country. Russia is nearby; America is across the ocean. For Georgia, a country with a rich culture, intricately connected to Russia by thousands of threads, Russophobia is nonsense, ugliness, a serious illness. Fortunately, it is entirely curable," he wrote.

Medvedev highlighted that "Russophobes in Georgia" still hope for revenge, but "constantly encounter resistance from fellow citizens who are not interested in elevating hatred towards Russia to the level of a national idea" and have warm feelings towards Russians.

The senior political figure also recalled how the situation originated. "At one time, [former Georgian President Mikhail] Saakashvili became the first proxy leader of the United States in the Caucasus with the sole mission of fueling hatred among the residents of Georgia towards Russia, undermining its position in the South Caucasus, and overshadowing the centuries-old friendship between the two nations," Medvedev explained.

He added that it is the West that is trying to spread Russophobia around the world, hoping to "harm" Russia in any way, and ideally weaken and destroy it.