Russian troops destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer, 120mm mortar in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer and a 120mm mortar in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"In the Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower, destroying a D-30 howitzer with ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian militants were killed and another four received wounds of varying severity) and a 120mm mortar team with ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others sustained wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian troops also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement and two 120mm mortars with their teams and ammunition in the island zone and a Grad multiple rocket launcher with its three-member crew and ammunition in the Kakhovka area, the spokesman said.