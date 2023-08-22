Ukraine lost about 100 personnel in attempts to break into LPR territory

LUGANSK, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost about 100 personnel as killed and injured during one week of attempts to break into LPR territory, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"In their breach attempts at Berestovoye-Pereyezdnoye, Novodruzhesk-Grigorovka and Volcheyarovka-Ivanodaryevka swaths, the enemy lost about 100 personnel as killed and injured," Pasechnik said, adding that these casualties were sustained in one week.

According to Pasechnik, Ukrainian forces have significantly decreased the number of attempts to breach into the region.

"They were forced to decrease the intensity of offensive actions by the successful work of artillerymen of the 2nd Guard Lugansk-Severodonetsk Army Corps. In cooperation with reconnaissance, unmanned aviation and electronic warfare units, they carry out crushing strikes on enemy command posts, personnel and vehicles concentrations, ammunition caches," the acting governor said.

According to Pasechnik, in one week, Russian forces hit over 10 artillery systems and mortars, over 15 recoilless weapons, anti-tank missile systems, mounted machineguns and grenade launchers, 7 armored combat vehicles, including one Strela-10 missile air defense system, 50 drones, including quadcopters and wing-type drones, 10 automobile vehicles, as well as 5 ammunition caches and 3 Ukrainian army temporary deployment points.