DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic nine times within one hour, firing a total of 32 rounds, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes said.

Ukrainian forces fired 32 152mm rounds on Gorlovka from 14:30 to 15:30 Moscow time, the mission said on Telegram. The bombardment was done from Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Shcherbinovka and Dzerzhinsk.

Ukrainian forces attacked Gorlovka a total of 12 times on Monday, altogether firing 43 rounds.