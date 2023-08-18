Main Ukrainian troops in Urozhainoye destroyed by Russian forces, DPR official says

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed the main group of Ukrainian troops in Urozhainoye, hampering the enemy’s efforts to re-staff its army with reserves, Yan Gagin, advisor to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"The main enemy forces in Urozhainoye were destroyed by our heavy weapons. They are currently having difficulty deploying reserves there as our artillery controls the access to the area, hampering the logistics for the enemy and wiping out any approaching equipment or personnel," Gagin said.

According to him, the Ukrainians have failed to reach the flanks near Urozhainoye, with losses in manpower and equipment growing at this part of the frontline.