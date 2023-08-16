Ukraine confirms damage to infrastructure, fire at Reni port

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A fire broke out in the port of the city of Reni, in the Odessa Region and its infrastructure was damaged, the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak has said.

"The territory of the Reni sea commercial port. Two tractors and meal in the warehouse on an area of 10 square meters have caught fire," he wrote in his Telegram channel, publishing photos that showed the destroyed warehouse structures of hangars.

In the morning, the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, reported damage to the infrastructure, particularly warehouses, of one of Ukraine's ports on the Danube. It was not specified which port he was referring to.

The Reni commercial port is located on the Danube. It is a river and seaport at the same time.

During the night, an air alert was announced in the Odessa Region. Ukrainian media reported explosions in the cities of Izmail and Reni.