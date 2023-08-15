Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Svatovo, Krasny Liman areas

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Five Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman and Svatovo areas were thwarted by Russia’s Battlegroup Center, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk said on Tuesday.

"In the course of operational defense in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman areas, forward units of the Battlegroup Center, supported by artillery and aviation, thwarted and repelled five attempted attacks by assault groups of mechanized brigades and the 68th brigade of the Ukrainian army. The enemy lost more than 50 militants," he said.

According to Savchuk, Tor-M1 and Osa-AKM air defense systems shot down four drones near the settlements of Rubezhnoye and Kremennaya. "More than 30 enemy artillery positions were wiped out in the counterbattery activities," he said, adding that the battlegroup’s aircraft delivered eight strikes on the enemy manpower and firing positions near the settlements of Serebryanskoye Lesnichestco, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Terny.