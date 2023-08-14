Russian deputy defense minister holds talks with Djibouti’s chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with visiting Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim to discuss the development of bilateral relations, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Army 2023 international forum.

"The sides noted positive dynamics in the development of the bilateral military cooperation and outlined promising cooperation areas," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Fomin stressed the importance of the relations with Djibouti and reiterated the Russian defense ministry’s readiness to continue their constructive dialogue.

