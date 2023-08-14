Russian forces repel 15 attempts by Kiev’s forces to break into LPR — Lugansk leader

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled more than 15 attempts by the Ukrainian army to break into the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week, with the enemy's losses amounting to more than 200 soldiers killed and wounded, the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, has said.

"Russian soldiers over the previous week repelled more than 15 attempts by Ukrainian armed groups to break through into the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic. In six unsuccessful attempts to break through between Berestovoye and Pereyezdnoye the enemy lost up to 80 militants killed. Between Novodruzhesk and Grigorovka in eight attempted attacks the Ukrainian forces lost up to 70 men killed. Between Volcheyarovka and Ivano-Daryevka our troops repelled three attacks. The enemy lost up to 60 soldiers killed and wounded," Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

More than 15 pieces of Ukrainian artillery and mortars, more than 20 recoilless guns, anti-tank missile systems, machine guns and grenade launchers, 5 armored vehicles, 5 field ammunition depots were eliminated there.

"Electronic warfare and air defense specialists thwarted 27 attempts to intrude into the LPR’s airspace," Pasechnik added.