Ukrainian military fires about 35 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 35 rounds of munitions at towns and villages in the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, several explosive devices were dropped from drones.

As a result of the Ukrainian army’s actions, a man and a ten-year-old girl were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Naumovka, and another four at the village of Shchetinovka. Six explosive devices were dropped by drones in the village of Zhuravlevka, one of the drones fell on the territory of the village. One enemy drone was shot down over the villages of Blizhnee, Solomino and Kiselyovo. There are no casualties or damage in either of the villages," the governor wrote.

About three strikes by Ukrainian army were recorded in the village of Zarechye Vtoroe , the Grayvoronsky Municipal District, nine artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Poroz. "Two drones were shot down over the village of Gorkovsky. There were no casualties and destruction in any of the villages of the district," Gladkov added.

Two artillery shells were fired at the town of Shebekino, the Shebekinsky district on Sunday, one mortar shell at the hamlet of Balki and two at the hamlet of Pankov. The Sereda village was shelled with a mortar and a grenade launcher - five mortar shells and three grenade launcher rounds were recorded.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod on August 13, a ten-year-old girl was injured. She was walking near the house into which the drone crashed. The girl's condition is assessed by doctors as satisfactory. Also, a resident of Borisov district received shrapnel wounds when an unidentified ammunition exploded.