Cluster munitions kill people in DPR every day — official

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. Bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with cluster munitions lead to daily deaths and injuries, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said, commenting on the Pentagon spokesman’s remarks that the Ukrainian armed forces "properly" use the West-supplied cluster munitions.

"According to the DPR Joint Center on Control and Coordination, Donetsk, Gorlovka and Makeyevka are under enemy cluster fire every day. People are being killed or injured. How many unexploded shells are left behind on the streets, threatening to end in tragedy days or months later? Another incident of shelling was reported this afternoon," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushilin recalled that cluster munitions are banned by the international convention and the document does not stipulate any exceptions for their use.