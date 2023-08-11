World 'awakening' to illegitimacy of Western sanctions — Russian diplomat

DUSHANBE, August 11. /TASS/. The number of countries whose people realize the illegitimacy of the sanctions introduced by the West against Russia is growing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said during a visit to Dushanbe.

"As time passes, the number of countries grows - their people, their business and political circles are awakening to the illegitimate nature of the so-called Western sanctions, their growing harm not least for those countries that introduced them, for the business circles of these countries as well for those who participate in this illegitimate initiative by the West," Galuzin said.

He noted that Russia will continue to foster trade and economic cooperation with CIS countries, including Tajikistan. "Trade between us is growing. <...> We are engaged in a very involved and constructive discussion of the new opportunities of our cooperation so we intend to continue this process and we see that our joint efforts in the development of bilateral economic and other ties are producing large-scale substantial positive results despite the not always conducive external situation or the West’s sanctions efforts," the senior diplomat said.

On August 10, Galuzin held a meeting at Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry with his colleague Sodiq Imomi. The sides discussed trade and economic cooperation as well as political issues.