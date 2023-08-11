Ukrainian units shell Russian positions in Zaporozhye Region 174 times over day — governor

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russian positions in the Zaporozhye Region 174 times during the day, Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The intensity of the shelling remains at the same high level. The enemy is trying to regain its strength. In the last 24 hours alone, the enemy has shelled our positions 174 times. Our positions are strong, the guys are giving the enemy a tough fight back," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head pointed out that a Ukrainian group reinforced by tanks in the morning tried to attack near the settlements of Rabotino and Novodanilovka. "The enemy drove the column through minefields, as a result the tanks began to explode, one tank was destroyed by our artillery. The remaining group with two tanks retreated," Balitsky said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia' movement, told TASS that Russian troops had repulsed a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the morning, destroying at least two armored vehicles and ten enemy servicemen. According to him, a total of seven armored vehicles and 60 Ukrainian servicemen took part in the attack.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been unsuccessfully trying to launch a counteroffensive since June 4. The ministry said that in two months the Ukrainian armed forces had lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various weapons, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian troops had not achieved any success in any area.