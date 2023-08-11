West’s support for ECOWAS points to likely meddling in colonialists’ favor — legislator

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The West's unambiguous support for the agreement of the member-states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to launch a military operation in Niger indicates that the organization may intervene in favor of the colonialists, said Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament). In his opinion, the use of force could dramatically destabilize the situation in the region.

"The West's unambiguous support for ECOWAS actions against the rebels in Niger suggests that this economic union may actually intervene in favor of the colonialists. The use of force will not only fail to defuse tensions in Niger and the region, but on the contrary, will lead to its sharp destabilization," Kosachev told TASS.

He drew a parallel with the 2014 events in Ukraine.

"The Western countries’ hypocritical condemnation of the coup d'etat in Niger, the demands for the restoration of ‘constitutional order,’ the recognition of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum as the ‘only legitimate’ head of state - all this cannot but bring to mind the 2014 events in Ukraine. If exactly the same statements had been made to the Ukrainian coup’s plotters then, literally hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved. But today we are being clearly shown one of the fundamental principles of ‘rules-based order’: pro-Western coups are legitimate and deserve recognition and ‘cookies’, while the others do not," Kosachev said.

On the whole, he characterized the West African bloc's announcement of its readiness to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible as a very alarming signal.

"On the one hand, the general fatigue of local leaders from coups is easy to understand. In July, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the current head of ECOWAS, said he would not tolerate new military coups in a region where there have already been five of them in less than three years. On the other hand, external intervention is unlikely to solve the problems of either Niger or the region. It’s rather the other way round," Kosachev said.

The parliamentarian noted the position of Ebenezer Obadare, an expert on African countries and publisher of Foreign Affairs magazine, who warns that military intervention would be suicidal for the region's leading country, Nigeria, as well as for and the entire ECOWAS bloc. "The way he sees it, an invasion would only harm the country's economy and divert resources to war," Kosachev pointed out.

"Finally, the third and perhaps the most important aspect is the position of extra-regional forces, specifically France and the United States. For the French, the overthrow of the pro-French Nigerien leader is a heavy blow to their influence in the region. The Russian flags in the hands of some rebels (although everyone agrees that there are no signs of Russian intervention in Niger) has spiced up the situation, given the current struggle for Africa, unleashed by the West against the backdrop of the conflict with Russia," Kosachev said.

Situation in Niger

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's Presidential Guard mutinied and announced the removal of President Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the Guard’s commander, Abdurahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence.

Ivoirian President Alassane Ouattara said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger "as soon as possible." The AFP news agency quoted him as saying that the chiefs of staff would hold several more meetings to finalize details. Ouattara emphasized that Cote d'Ivoire would contribute a battalion of 850 and 1,100 men for the operation, and that Benin, Nigeria and other countries would participate, too. The Associated Press agency reported on the same day that leaders of the military in Niger had allegedly told acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that they intended to kill the country's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, should neighboring states launch a military intervention in an attempt to reinstate him.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a written statement on Thursday that Washington joined ECOWAS in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and appreciated the community's determination to consider every opportunity to resolve the crisis peacefully.