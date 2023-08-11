Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack, destroy two armored vehicles in Zaporozhye area

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack and destroyed at least two enemy armored vehicles and ten militants in the Zaporozhye area in the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Friday.

"At about 6:00 o’clock in the morning, the enemy made an attempt to approach our first defensive line in Rabotino and attack our positions. The Ukrainian military employed seven armored vehicles and at least 60 militants. As of now, our forces have repulsed the attack and destroyed over 10 militants and at least two armored vehicles," the spokesman said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been unsuccessfully attempting to advance since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks in the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.