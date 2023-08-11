Before special operation Kiev received weapons from 20 countries — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukraine had received arms and ammunition from 20 states, including 16 NATO members-countries, before Russia began the special military operation, the press service of the Investigative Committee has said.

"Before the start of the special military operation, arms and ammunition were received from 20 states, 16 of which are NATO members. It has been established that after the start of the special military operation a significant increase in such supplies and in the number of supplying countries has been identified," the news release reads.

Ukraine has begun to receive weapons with higher combat parameters and longer range.

"They include anti-tank and man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, artillery systems, howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, armored vehicles, tanks, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and underwater and surface drones," the IC said.