Russian Foreign Ministry lists conditions for resumption of grain deal

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Restoration of the grain deal is possible only if the systemized conditions proposed by the Russian side are met and only if the agreement is consistent with the stated humanitarian objectives, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"Our stance remains the same, i.e. firstly, to solve systemic problems: reconnection of Rosselkhozbank [Russian Agricultural Bank] to SWIFT, resumption of spare parts deliveries, establishment of transportation logistics and insurance, restoration of Russian companies' access to their foreign assets," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Only after that it will be possible to start considering a possibility of resuming with the Black Sea initiative and, I would like to stress, in accordance with the previously stated humanitarian initiatives," the diplomat noted.

The grain deal has been defunct since July 18 after Russia notified Turkey, the UN and Ukraine about its objections to continuing the deal without addressing Moscow’s conditions as originally agreed in Istanbul in July 2022.