Ukrainian army sustains losses while trying to attack in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army made an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian forces near Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region in the early hours of Wednesday, but suffered significant losses, the region’s acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on his Telegram channel.

"Last night the enemy’s four assault groups on 12 pickup trucks made an attempt to attack our positions in the area of Orekhov. Of course, they did not succeed. Another reckless attempt ended in significant losses," he wrote.

Balitsky said that the assault groups lost almost all their equipment. The surviving Ukrainian attackers withdrew to previously occupied positions.

He also added that in the area of Pyatikhatki a group of Ukrainian infantry was destroyed.

"In the area of Pyatikhatki our guys identified a group of infantry that was relocating ammunition. An artillery crew did a good job. The enemy's manpower and ammunition depot were wiped out," Balitsky wrote.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army made more than 50 attempts to attack communities in the Zaporozhye Region.