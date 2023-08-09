Russian forces push back Ukrainian troops in eastern Kharkov Region — official

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian forces are "pushing and driving back" Ukraine’s armed forces in the eastern Kharkov Region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

On August 8, Ganchev said that Russian forces had taken control of five population centers in the Kharkov Region over recent days.

"This involves <...> the villages of Yagodnoye, Zatishnoye, Novaya Tarasovka, Orlyanka and Nikolayevka. These population centers are in the eastern part of the Kupyansky District already closer to the Lugansk People’s Republic. Thus, our armed forces are evening out the frontline, pushing and driving the adversary back to completely different positions," he said.

Ganchev stressed that Russian forces are advancing rather rapidly.