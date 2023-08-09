Russian Consulate General in Houston understaffed — diplomat

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Consulate General in Houston continues to operate with reduced staff due to problems with the issuance of US visas to Russian employees, Russian Consul General Alexander Zakharov told TASS.

"The provision of visas these days turns into visa exchanges which may drag on indefinitely, for example, if the US side lacks equivalent candidates," he noted. "Currently we continue to function with undersized staff, we are expecting the arrival of several people included in the lists of visa exchanges. Yet here nothing is predictable," he added.

According to the diplomat, the diplomatic mission’s security is strictly founded on reciprocity. "In all, we don’t have any issues with how our security is ensured. However, property crimes are on the rise in Houston, partially triggered by the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic which led to a price hike," he noted.

"The issues of the Consulate General’s administrative and economic activity are being resolved to the extent possible," Zakharov added.