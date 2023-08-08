Child wounded after Ukrainian drone crashes into Kursk Region monastery

KURSK, August 8. /TASS/. A child suffered injuries as a result of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone that crashed on the territory of a monastery in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Tuesday.

"A kamikaze drone launched from Ukraine crashed on the territory of the St Nicholas monastery in Gornal in the Kursk Region. A child suffered minor shrapnel wounds to the arms," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The child was taken to a hospital. "Any other information disseminated in some federal Telegram channels is not true," Starovoit emphasized.