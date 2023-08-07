Russian troops repel over 30 attempted Ukrainian attacks in LPR over week — acting head

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have repulsed more than 30 attempts by Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) over the past week, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Last week, in the area of responsibility of the Lugansk-Severodonetsky Army Corps, the enemy made more than 30 attempts to attack and seize the territory of the LPR, but thanks to the coordinated actions of all branches of the [Russian] military, these attempts were localized and thwarted," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Pasechnik said that at the Berestovoye-Perezhnoye line of engagement, where the Ukrainian forces tried to break through up to 14 times over the week, the enemy's losses amounted to up to 150 servicemen. At the Novodruzhzhesk-Grigoryevka line of engagement, the Ukrainian forces attempted to break through the Russian defenses up to 11 times, losing up to 100 servicemen. The enemy tried to attack at the Volcheyarovka-Ivano-Daryevka segment five times, with the Ukrainian losses amounting to up to 40 fighters.

"Due to the confident actions of artillerymen backed up by unmanned aerial vehicles of the 2nd Army Corps, more than 20 artillery and mortar units were detected and destroyed, including one Krab howitzer, five armored combat vehicles, up to eight cars, and five field ammunition depots," he said, adding that during the aforementioned period Ukrainian troops lost 90 drones.