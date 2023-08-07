Three civilians killed, 11 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in LPR in July

LUGANSK, August 7. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and eleven more were wounded in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops in July, the republic’s human rights ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova said on Monday.

"From July 1 through 31, 2023, twenty shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported from nine LPR settlements. Three civilians were killed and 11 more were wounded. <…> A number of residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities were either damaged or destroyed," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to Serdyukova, two civilians were injured in the blasts of explosive devices in July.