Russia, US exchange assessments on arms control from time to time — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Moscow occasionally exchanges assessments with Washington on the issue of arms control, but there is nothing new on that track, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We exchange assessments with them from time to time. But there are no elements of novelty. It is the US that interrupted a steady, systematic dialogue on strategic stability, switching to empty and completely detached from reality calls to us in terms of return to the New START Treaty, and on other subjects," the senior diplomat said.