West’s efforts to make global South support Kiev's plan doomed to failure — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The West's efforts to mobilize the global South to support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's formula are doomed to failure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"[The meeting in Jeddah is] a reflection of the West's attempt to continue futile, doomed to failure efforts to mobilize the international community, or more precisely, the global South, even if not entirely, to support the so-called Zelensky formula, which is doomed and unworkable from the outset," he said.