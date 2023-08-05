Russia’s actions in Ukraine do not depend on political situation in US — Ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. Russia's conduct of a special military operation in Ukraine does not depend on any domestic political situation in the United States, Moscow will achieve its goals. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said this on Friday. His words are quoted in the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"We have noted the insinuations in the local media that quote American and European officials as saying that Russia ostensibly intends to delay the special military operation until the presidential elections in the United States in 2024, linking with their results some "hopes" for weaker Kiev regime support," the diplomat said.

"Our actions do not depend on the domestic political situation in the United States. The special military operation has its goals and objectives. We will implement them until they have been fully achieved," he said.

"We would recommend those who are trying to speculate on this topic to focus on something else. The West, and above all the United States, should realize the futility of supplying the Zelensky regime with arms and encouraging its terrorist activities as well as get rid of illusions to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. They should give up plans to transfer to Kiev F-16 fighter jets, which can be equipped to deliver nuclear weapons, and train Ukrainian pilots. Such a move would lead to an unacceptable escalation and increased nuclear risks," Antonov stressed.

"The sooner the Administration comes to its senses, the earlier there will be chances to diplomatically resolve the Ukrainian crisis and restore peace and justice in the region. Security guarantees for our country and the sovereignty of the Russian Federation are of absolute value to all Russians," the ambassador added.