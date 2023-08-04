Ukrainian troops attempt to push through at Akhmat-controlled sectors, suffer losses

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces are trying as hard as possible to push through at the sectors controlled by the Akhmat special forces commando unit but are suffering enormous losses, Apty Alaudinov, Akhmat chief and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps, told TASS.

"Yes, the adversary is fighting tooth and nail to push through the sectors where our units are located. But so far, the enemy has no results to brag about because they are suffering terrible losses," he said.

According to Alaudinov, the situation at the line of engagement is absolutely under control. "The situation is not like they [the Ukrainian army] describe it on the Internet. The situation here is completely under control, we are eliminating the enemy, the enemy’s hardware, on a daily basis," he added.