About 100 strikes by Ukrainian army recorded in borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired about 100 rounds of ammunition and dropped several explosive devices from drones in population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Valuysky Municipal District, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Kukuyevka. Nobody was injured. As a result of the shelling, two hectares of a wheat field caught on fire. Volunteer firefighting teams have extinguished it," he said.

In the Grayvoronsky District, the outskirts of the settlement of Mokraya Orlovka were shelled with mortars with 20 incoming strikes recorded. Windows, walls and a fence at one private residence were damaged by shrapnel; a vehicle and a power line were also damaged. "As of now, the power line has been repaired. Also, the village of Spodaryushino was shelled with mortars with five recorded strikes," Gladkov said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, three shells were fired on Thursday at the outskirts of the village of Kolotilovka and the outskirts of the Vyazovoye settlement were also bombarded with six incoming strikes recorded. The roof, windows and external walls, as well as a shed and a fence were damaged in one household.

In the village of Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorodsky District, two explosive devices were dropped from drones and one Ukrainian kamikaze drone was engaged. Some 20 artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka and five each were launched at the Valkovsky farmstead and the village of Naumovka. One explosive device was dropped from a drone in the village of Nekhoteyevka.

In the Borisovsky District, the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farm were shelled with mortars with 12 strikes recorded. "In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom, six mortar shells - at the Novaya Tavolzhanka village and five - at a farm in Maryino," the governor added.