Kremlin foresees no changes in Moscow-London relations when new UK ambassador takes over

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not expect that something will change in relations between Moscow and London when the newly-appointed British ambassador to Russia, Nigel Casey, takes over, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"No, there is none," he replied, when asked if there was any hope that after the new British ambassador takes office the two countries would be able to establish a constructive relationship.

Earlier, the UK Foreign Office announced that Britain’s new ambassador to Moscow would be career diplomat Nigel Casey. He will take office in November 2023.