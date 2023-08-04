Ukrainian drone drops bomb near humanitarian aid distribution outlet in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army on Thursday, August 3, attacked a humanitarian aid distribution outlet in Alyoshki, one of the localities most affected by the flooding after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant emergency in the Kherson Region, the local authorities have said.

There were no casualties.

"In one of the most flood-affected localities of the Kherson Region - Alyoshki - the Ukrainian army attacked a humanitarian aid distribution center. A powerful explosion occurred in the morning of August 3 just one meter away from the building where food packages and bottled water were being distributed," says a post uploaded to the local administration’s Telegram channel.

The press service specified that a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives near the queue of civilians.