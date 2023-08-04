Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian boats, D-30 howitzer in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 4. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian boats ad a D-30 howitzer in the island zone of the Dnieper River in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"During the last 24-hour period, two boats and ten Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the area of Damansky Island along with a D-30 howitzer with ammunition as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup in the island zone (casualties: four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and two others suffered wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also obliterated a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition near Sadovoye in the Kherson direction and an enemy fire emplacement and another 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition in the Kakhovka direction, he said.