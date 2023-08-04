Russia’s Lancet kamikaze drone cripples Ukrainian Grad rocket launcher in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A Lancet loitering munition destroyed a Ukrainian BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Friday.

"A commando squad employed a Lancet strike drone, wiping out a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system. A Tor anti-aircraft missile system team destroyed a Ukrainian-made Furia unmanned aerial vehicle near the settlement of Gorobyevka," the spokesman said.

In addition, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber from the western battlegroup delivered two strikes against a forward command post, amassed troops and firepower of units from the Ukrainian army’s 14th separate mechanized brigade near the settlement of Petropavlovka during the battles in the Kupyansk direction, he said.

"In the course of offensive operations, assault groups of the 6th combined arms army seized strongholds and routed more than an infantry platoon of the 14th separate mechanized brigade near the Mankovka secluded area," Zybinsky said.

Russian forces also obliterated two Ukrainian artillery guns, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and an Msta-B towed howitzer, he added.

In counter-battery fire, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed two Ukrainian artillery guns, the spokesman said.

"Near the settlement of Peschanoye-Nizhneye, a 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery/mortar gun [was destroyed]. Near the community of Peschanoye-Verkhneye, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun [was eliminated]," he specified.