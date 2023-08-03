US amends Russian sanctions list

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. The US has introduced changes and cuts to its sanctions list on Russia, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury reported.

The list now includes the General Physics Institute, Kazan Scientific Center and the Institute of Solid State Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The US restrictions already applied to the Institute of Solid State Physics. Last September, Washington announced them under the pretext of violating the US export control regime.

Additionally, the Addiction yacht sailing under the Maltese flag which belongs to Russian entrepreneur Sergey Adonyev has been taken off the sanctions list. No other information or justification for the decision was given.

UAE national Satish Seemar, whom the US Treasury referred to as the "horse trainer" of Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov has also been removed from the list. The US administration introduced sanctions against Seemar in 2020.

The sanctions list now also includes the Paramushir and Sasco Angara vessels and Russian national Anatoly Smolin who, according to the US, is linked to the Vega private military company (Vega Strategic Services). Washington announced sanctions against Smolin on July 20.