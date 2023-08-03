Ukraine shells Belgorod Region 90 times over the past 24 hours, says governor

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces fired about 90 different types of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the village of Vyazovoye was shelled three times. <...> The power line was damaged by shell fragments. At the moment the power line has been restored. Three private houses were also damaged: windows were broken, facade and fence were cut. One car was damaged. The enemy also shelled the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka two times," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, four artillery shells were fired at the village of Ustinka. "The village of Shchetinovka was shelled from grenade launchers - 13 times from the SPG-9 gun and 29 times from the AGS-17 gun," the head of the region said.

In the Borisovsky district, the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka village were shelled from mortars seven times. In the Valuysky district, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Logachevka, in the Volokonovsky district, the outskirts of the Stary village came under mortar fire five times. In the Graivoronsky district, eight mortar shells were fired at the villages of Bezymeno and Dronovka.

In the Shebekinsky district, three mortar shells were fired at the Pankov settlement, two artillery shells were fired at the village of Bezlyudovka, two mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, and ten mortar shells were fired at the area between the villages of Surkovo and Pervotseplyaevo.