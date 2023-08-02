Airborne troops show unprecedented heroism, courage during special op — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The servicemen of the Airborne Troops participating in the special military operation show courage, heroism and mutual support, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said.

"During the special military operation, the servicemen of the Airborne Troops show unprecedented heroism, courage and mutual support. I am confident that the paratroopers will continue to honorably defend Russia's national interests," he said on the occasion of Airborne Force Day, celebrated on August 2.

The top defense official pointed out that the Airborne Troops are true professionals who are proficient with the latest weapons and are able to act clearly and coherently to solve complex tasks in any environment.

"At all times, the servicemen of the Airborne Troops have been a model of true patriotism, loyalty to the military oath and duty. Their courage, strength and steadfastness, multiplied by the highest skills, ensured reliable defense of the country against enemy aggression," Shoigu stressed.

The minister praised the veterans of the Airborne Forces for their impeccable selfless service and devotion to the brotherhood of paratroopers.

Earlier, Colonel General Vladimir Shamanov, former commander of the country’s Airborne Forces and holder of the Hero of Russia award, told TASS that more than 36,000 paratroopers received state decorations during the special military operation. Forty-three servicemen received the Hero of Russia award, 28 of them posthumously. According to him, all formations and military units of the Airborne Troops are engaged in the special military operation.