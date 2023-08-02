Russian forces destroy Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system and a howitzer on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"The following targets were destroyed by units of the Dnepr battlegroup as a result of damage inflicted by firepower in the Kakhovka direction: an Msta-B howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Tomarin (three Ukrainian militants were killed and four others received wounds of varying severity), a Spada anti-aircraft missile system near the settlement of Velikaya Aleksandrovka, a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army near the community of Gavrilovka (eight Ukrainian militants were killed and another seven received wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

In the island zone, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian boat and five militants near Belogrudov Island, another three enemy boats and 15 Ukrainian personnel near Damansky Island, and also a D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Sofiyevka, he said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition and an Msta-B howitzer near Chernobayevka, the spokesman said.