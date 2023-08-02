Battlegroup Center foils five Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The aviation and artillery of the central battlegroup have thwarted five attacks of assault groups of Ukrainian mechanized brigades in the Krasny Liman area, the group’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, near the Torsky district and the Serebryansky forestry, the artillery fire and air strikes of the battlegroup Center repelled and foiled five attempts of assault groups of Ukrainian mechanized brigades to break through," Savchuk said.

According to him, during the active defense of the occupied lines in the areas of Karmazinovka and Chervonopopovka of the Lugansk People's Republic, the units of the battlegroup, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, seized seven Ukrainian positions. The enemy's losses amounted to more than 100 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle and three pickup trucks.

Savchuk reported that D-30 guns, 152-mm Msta-B howitzers and two mortars were hit during the counter-battery fight. Five drones and four M142 HIMARS rockets were shot down, he added.