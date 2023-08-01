Senior diplomat discusses implementation of summit declaration with envoys in Africa-MFA

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Syria, has met with Russian ambassadors in African countries to discuss steps to put into practice the final declaration of the recent Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

"Specific attention was paid to the prospects of bringing relations with African states to a qualitatively new level. In particular, commitment and readiness for action of the Russian diplomatic missions in African countries towards effective work to implement the provisions of the St. Petersburg summit’s final declaration was stated," the ministry pointed out.

The diplomats also looked into key issues of Russian-African relations, specifying the list of tasks for their development with a glance to the results of the Second Russia-Africa Summit along with the economic and humanitarian forum. "In this context, the participants had a substantial dialogue on giving a boost to political contacts with African partners, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, scientific, technical and humanitarian ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Also, the whole range of issues of ensuring the activities of the Russian embassies in Africa was discussed in detail. In addition to the ambassadors, taking part were also representatives of related ministries, agencies and corporations, as well as some departments of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event in 2019, the summit was held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."

Four declarations were adopted, including the final one. They included documents on prevention of arms race in space, on cooperation on the track of information security and on strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism, as well as the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan. In addition, the Russian government signed memorandums of understanding with the African Development Organization and the Economic Community of Central African States.