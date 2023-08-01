Russian forces disable 15 Ukrainian drones in Kharkov Region over day

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the head of the regional military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said.

"Over the past day alone, the Russian forces destroyed 15 drones launched by the Ukrainian military," Ganchev said during a Channel One TV broadcast, "They are trying to attack us very seriously, but nothing works out."

At the same time, according to the official, the Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses. This allowed the Russian military to advance by two kilometers.