MELITOPOL, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are regrouping in the Orekhov area, using mobilized troops to form assault teams, Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"In the Orekhov area, the enemy is regrouping, trying to form assault teams from mobilized troops who lack training. The enemy’s activities are poorly coordinated, morale is low, and there are numerous cases of surrender as it is the only option for enemy troops to remain alive," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional authorities, the Ukrainian armed forces made 114 attempts to shell settlements in the Pologi, Tokmak and Vasilyevka areas in the past day. In addition, Ukrainian troops tried to break through Russia’s defenses in the Orekhov area this morning, but suffered significant losses and were pushed back.